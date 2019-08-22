As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Provident Trust Co Upped Holding; Quantum Capital Management Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Stake as Stock Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 3.00M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63 million, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $279.52. About 1.53M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.