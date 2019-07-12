As Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) Share Value Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Cut Its Holding by $11.71 Million; Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 48,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $279.23. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 3.46 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 5,970 shares in its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 36,988 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 20,611 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 10,000 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 124,546 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Sather reported 98,902 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,763 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 20,215 shares stake. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 111,233 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 2.11 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited holds 3,900 shares. Financial Corp accumulated 1,444 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 79,790 shares. Hanseatic Management Services has 17,343 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,685 shares.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $761.46M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 72,752 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shelton has 10,235 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company stated it has 235,225 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc has invested 4.78% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Guyasuta Inv accumulated 0.03% or 1,018 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,872 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,118 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 0.17% or 5,747 shares. Mairs And Power holds 0.01% or 3,453 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advisors Asset Management owns 72,437 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 94,439 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Marco Inv Ltd Liability reported 59,488 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

