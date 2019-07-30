As Costco Whsl (COST) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Valicenti Advisory Services Increased Cvs (CVS) Holding by $962,056 as Valuation Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $279.5. About 823,021 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,561 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 647 shares. Sageworth Com holds 615 shares. Barnett And Communications holds 2.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 74,504 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citizens Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,547 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.23% or 2.84 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boothbay Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quantitative Investment Lc invested in 80,700 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Alta Management Ltd Llc reported 642,549 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers has 23,268 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. House Ltd Llc owns 27,870 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 101.20 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 97,019 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $10.73M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

