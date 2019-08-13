As Costco Whsl (COST) Shares Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Holding; Glovista Investments Has Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $6.58 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 7.39M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 84,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 92,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 177,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.26. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.19% stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,926 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Com reported 5,595 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,377 shares. Capwealth Advsr holds 0.11% or 3,077 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset owns 8,423 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Btim Corp accumulated 500,792 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated invested in 1.19% or 81,175 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,255 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 6.32 million shares stake. 1.74 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. 18,019 are owned by Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 0.39% or 2.84 million shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 4,945 were reported by Penobscot Inv.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17,343 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods by 76,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares to 158,858 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).