As Costco Whsl (COST) Share Price Rose, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding by $681,252; Shares Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 285,202 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc owns 1,044 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 7,297 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 14,164 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 38,423 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs has 1.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.2% or 19,465 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bailard Inc accumulated 33,498 shares. Private Wealth Lc invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,376 are owned by Ssi Investment Mgmt. Da Davidson has invested 0.92% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Colony Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). White Pine Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.36M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.