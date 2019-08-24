As Costco Whsl (COST) Market Value Rose, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Upped by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Overbrook Management Has Cut Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $569,613 as Share Price Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 314,587 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 608 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,280 shares. Ckw, a Hawaii-based fund reported 604 shares. Redwood Invs Limited reported 0.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,760 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.13% or 11,514 shares. 2,427 were accumulated by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Capstone Fincl Advisors reported 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 277 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.12% or 30,346 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 138,804 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.94% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares to 35,467 shares, valued at $41.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 2,060 shares. 11,492 are held by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 14,533 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). D E Shaw Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 425 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3.03M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 620,540 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. State Street Corporation holds 35,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual reported 2.58M shares stake.

