As Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) Shares Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Boosted by $810,744 Its Stake; Rosetta Stone (RST) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 82,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 152,809 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (COST) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 23,463 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Crp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.35M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 0.71% or 609,309 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 3,601 shares. Zebra holds 0.2% or 16,948 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 21,332 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 3,387 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 34,500 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 7,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 103,605 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 990 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 66,800 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 26,237 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8,500 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altair Engineering Inc by 123,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 58,351 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Phocas Financial invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fosun Limited holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc holds 561,150 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc World Mkts holds 405,876 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,880 shares. Voya Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown Research Com holds 1,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 74,911 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,772 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company Limited invested 0.62% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Adage Group Lc has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.8% or 172,049 shares. Estabrook Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 70,180 shares.

