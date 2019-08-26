As Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Position; Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Its Quaker Chem Com (KWR) Stake by $735,400

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 80 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97B, up from 8,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 999,494 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp Com (KWR) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The institutional investor held 7,458 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $155.11. About 99,374 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 17/04/2018 – Showcasing Mining Compliance Solutions and Technical Expertise; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Citadel Advsr holds 2,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,293 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. 6,982 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 17,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 3,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 5,164 shares. 1,000 are owned by Fruth. 23 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp & Trust. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 200 shares. Cap has 7,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 9,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 8,430 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,011 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc Com Par $.01 (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12,326 shares to 4,492 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:ACC) by 63,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,904 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Llc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,015 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 347,216 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 21,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bankshares Department has invested 1.61% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Financial Consulate Inc holds 0.1% or 923 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 206,343 shares. Jag Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.93 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc has 35,990 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regal Inv Ltd holds 0.33% or 6,773 shares. 13,431 were accumulated by L S Advsr. Hikari Tsushin reported 1,400 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 1,180 shares to 47,848 shares, valued at $4.64B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 43,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,125 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison I (NYSE:ED).