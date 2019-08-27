As Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose, Holder Jag Capital Management Cut Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) Cut as Market Value Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 41,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 42,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 1.43M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 29,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 244,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 274,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 9.13M shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,026 shares to 39,907 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 4,404 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ally Fincl Incorporated stated it has 7,000 shares. Fruth Investment has 0.6% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,941 shares. 24,015 were accumulated by Madrona Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.78 million shares. Leisure Cap Management has invested 1.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peoples Financial holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 5,395 shares. Sol Capital Co reported 6,164 shares stake. Homrich And Berg holds 2,584 shares. 46,041 are owned by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs owns 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,235 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 36,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 1.73% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% or 18,564 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 121,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 5,796 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 17,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Street Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 23.17 million shares. 73,209 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 56,200 shares. 1 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company.