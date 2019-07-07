As Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose, Holder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $12.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 57,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 896,442 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.26 million, up from 838,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,977 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91 billion, down from 74,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding by 1,300 shares to 89,061 shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Lc reported 6,038 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca holds 0.14% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 6,656 shares. Field Main Retail Bank owns 4,011 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 5,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hallmark invested in 1,165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country National Bank & Trust holds 55 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,132 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 1,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 0.35% stake. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.32% or 72,752 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 350,553 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 317 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 69,490 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L.