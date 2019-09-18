As Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $2.58 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,783 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, down from 47,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 49,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8.05M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418.55 million, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 1.19M shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sysco Gains on Solid U.S. Foodservice Unit Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wilmington Trust Collaborates with Nasdaq Fund Network to Enhance CIT Transparency – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Demand Aids Stanley Black & Decker Despite Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49,490 shares to 359,101 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,379 shares to 18.78M shares, valued at $2.52B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,584 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.