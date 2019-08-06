As Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose, Connors Investor Services Has Upped by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Holding in A T & T (T) Increased as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 56,661 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 51,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 977,801 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 11.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Natl Bank invested in 54,204 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Management Grp invested in 428,477 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 467,707 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pinnacle Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,650 shares. Finance Consulate reported 923 shares stake. Rockland Co holds 0.04% or 1,730 shares in its portfolio. 25 were reported by Qci Asset Inc New York. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 7,865 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,158 shares. Vestor Capital Lc reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 87,827 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 30,198 shares to 176,850 shares, valued at $49.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY) by 4,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,014 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle reported 194,825 shares. Kames Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 54,615 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 8.22M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,622 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Condor Cap Mngmt reported 20,862 shares. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or holds 0.99% or 73,733 shares. 1.45 million were accumulated by Swedbank. Da Davidson And holds 0.97% or 1.81M shares. Denali Advsr Limited Co owns 767,000 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,347 shares. Moreover, Harvey Management has 4.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 328,816 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd F by 7,382 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,672 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).