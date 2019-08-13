As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Upped by $554,906 Its Stake; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.51. About 301,198 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 155,747 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 153,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $276.55. About 883,385 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

