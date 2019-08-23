As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Raised Its Position by $409,948; 13D Management Lifted Terex New (TEX) Holding by $3.39 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 234,328 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,490 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, up from 67,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.98. About 521,479 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hartline Inv has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited owns 1,235 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,347 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1,531 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Maine-based Bath Savings Trust Com has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clark Cap Management Group reported 3,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills National Bank Co reported 6,912 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 428,477 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 129,432 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate holds 1,150 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited reported 12,919 shares stake. Notis owns 3,217 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited owns 4,726 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares to 167,731 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,737 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. 465 shares valued at $13,067 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Tuesday, June 11. BARR KEVIN A bought $224 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, June 11. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 9,806 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 265,173 shares. Millennium Management has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 13,698 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 907,231 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 13,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 3.30 million shares. Caxton Associate LP has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 7,407 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 44,485 shares.