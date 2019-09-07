As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Its Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Position by $331,920 as Stock Price Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 494 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 44,085 shares. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 20,311 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Heritage Mngmt Corp owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,619 shares. Iowa Retail Bank reported 38,641 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 10,574 shares. Selway Asset has 1.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 20,800 shares. Icon Advisers holds 4,500 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 310,238 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,882 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Pacific Stock Up 22% YTD on Cost Cut & Other Factors – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 bln- UBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.