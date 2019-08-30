As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lowered Its Holding; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Value Declined, Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed by $432,000 Its Position

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $294.06. About 822,422 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 24,005 shares. 426,278 are owned by Franklin Res. Walleye Trading holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 68,662 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company stated it has 21,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.47M shares. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 120,424 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 535,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Limited has invested 5.42% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackenzie holds 9,255 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 29,327 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bessemer Grp owns 9 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 34,504 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 12,940 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, August 21 BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 12,998 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freenet-led revolt against Sunrise’s UPC deal gains allies – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Relying on Mom and Dad for Too Long Could Cost You – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Gains From Rising Product Demand Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.06 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.