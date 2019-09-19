As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $899,712; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Excalibur Management Lowered Its Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $221.39. About 12.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $286.55. About 1.92M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,885 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 8,499 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 823 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Limited Lc reported 644 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 49,729 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 0.71% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.74% or 296,763 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,475 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 131,359 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.12 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 5,910 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Hartford Fincl Incorporated holds 19,757 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Co Ltd Co invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,924 shares to 41,593 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC) by 10,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.