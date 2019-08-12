As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Holding; As Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Market Value Rose, Check Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $656,850

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 54,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $271.3. About 894,388 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 1.37 million shares traded or 97.09% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: AMTD International, Inc. (HKIB) Prices 20.76M ADS IPO at $8.38/ADS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For June 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Majestic Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2019 Production and Cost Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.