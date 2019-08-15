As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Commerce Bank Decreased Position by $490,544

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,490 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 67,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $271.79. About 1.14M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 10,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 574,499 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, down from 585,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 8.23M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,737 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 13,262 shares to 52,974 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 96,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).