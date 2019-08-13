As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered by $1.73 Million Its Stake; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Decreased Its Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 584,369 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “DIA sets stage for $145 million riverfront HQ buildout – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 454,042 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 25,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 931 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.45% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 87,931 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.35% or 75,617 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,844 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Com reported 2,992 shares. Btc Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 4,655 shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Gp Llc holds 1.07% or 25,812 shares in its portfolio. 732,707 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Incorporated. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ar Asset Mngmt holds 5,364 shares. First Business Financial has 13,596 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 2,362 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 182,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.34% or 377,451 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru reported 2,327 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advsr Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 4,091 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 11,137 shares. Exchange Capital Inc owns 7,959 shares. 428,477 were reported by Schroder Management Group Incorporated. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 16,737 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 46,326 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S Africa puts initial universal healthcare cost at $17 bln – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why I’m Saving for the Holidays — in July – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Great Places to Retire in Florida – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $77.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).