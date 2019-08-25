As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Position by $338,800; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Welch & Forbes Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 171,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28 million, down from 179,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 304,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,367 shares to 16,575 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corporation reported 26,932 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Commercial Bank holds 0.52% or 182,278 shares in its portfolio. 1,567 are held by Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 292 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 72 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 203,681 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 31,751 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.18% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 18,019 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,532 shares. Bp Plc stated it has 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 1.74M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 138,804 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Van Eck holds 0.19% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 176,511 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 71,720 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,258 shares. State Street reported 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com holds 5,024 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 248,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 145,934 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. S&Co reported 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.79% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hightower Lc holds 33,201 shares. Eagle Asset owns 344,062 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 1,750 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,247 shares to 257,844 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).