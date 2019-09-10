As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, Holder First Dallas Securities Cut by $338,800 Its Position; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 798,602 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 2.37M shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.35 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 1,350 shares. Capital Int Ca, California-based fund reported 18,642 shares. Tcw Gru invested in 443,699 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt invested in 2,000 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 26,854 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.27% or 160,187 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,930 shares. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 3,667 shares. 65,154 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cohen Mngmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 4,122 are held by First Trust. Evanson Asset Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp reported 6,861 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares to 50,260 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 78,692 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Limited has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 48 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 61 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 19,715 shares. 19,961 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Llc. 245 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com. Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 13,914 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Co holds 1.65% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. 10,566 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 15,300 shares. 33,874 are owned by Prudential Financial. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc reported 85 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 130 shares.

