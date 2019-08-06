As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose, Ally Financial Increased by $484,000 Its Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $268.1. About 228,110 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 1.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt has invested 1.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Psagot House Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.35% or 5.11 million shares. Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 24,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Inc reported 392,505 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Ser has 0.99% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,462 shares. 1,195 were reported by Oxbow Lc. Mathes Com Inc has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Personal invested in 206,312 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Eastern Comml Bank holds 0.88% or 54,204 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,249 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny invested in 414,041 shares or 2.75% of the stock. 9,970 are owned by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Leuthold Group Limited Liability reported 45,193 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

