As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Lifted Stake by $964,612; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $500,850 as Share Price Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $204.8. About 10.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 108,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.57. About 995,893 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,204 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.37% or 127,165 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Company accumulated 15,207 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saratoga Rech And Investment Management holds 7.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 586,753 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intll Grp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.94M shares. Srb has 4,165 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First National Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 4,283 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Round Table Services Limited Com accumulated 0.78% or 11,890 shares. Bender Robert & Associates reported 129,605 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Limited Company reported 3.71% stake. Johnson Finance Grp Inc reported 86,315 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,858 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,596 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).