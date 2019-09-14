As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Stock Value Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.57 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,850 shares to 13,102 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Steris Plc.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,924 shares to 41,593 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.