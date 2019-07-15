As Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Raised Its Holding; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Market Value Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed by $710,000 Its Stake

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 28,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 358,953 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,747 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 153,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $3.17 EPS, up 1.93% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.80 million for 10.64 P/E if the $3.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.06% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,320 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Captrust Advisors holds 100 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 8,723 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,631 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,696 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 116,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 6,853 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 92 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 22,286 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc accumulated 0.71% or 22,920 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 534,269 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advisors owns 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 38,423 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 201 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.03% or 12,919 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Lc accumulated 49,765 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Harbour Limited Liability has 23,821 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Communication has invested 1.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Inv Grp accumulated 428,477 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.47% or 45,193 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Incorporated Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 350,553 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,214 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natixis holds 218,394 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company holds 39,350 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

