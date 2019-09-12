As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Value Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Stake by $3.69 Million; First National Trust Co Has Boosted Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 17,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 37,119 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 20,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.12 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 13,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 70,592 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $290.34. About 1.46 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt reported 205,272 shares. Smith Moore And Company reported 8,529 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0.06% or 245,269 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 18,943 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service owns 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1,273 shares. Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 0.14% stake. Donaldson Capital Limited Com stated it has 2.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc owns 10,168 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). West Chester Inc has 2,127 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has invested 2.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,144 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 1.61% or 24,735 shares in its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 5,347 shares to 25,585 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,880 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic (MDT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 23,308 shares to 977,540 shares, valued at $35.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 100,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,782 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil Climbs after Sharp Drop in U.S. Crude Stockpiles – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity a Top Priority for Healthcare: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.