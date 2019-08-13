As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Value Rose, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Upped Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 60,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 179,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23 million, down from 240,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 236,291 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,320 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23B, up from 10,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $276.65. About 434,973 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 69,509 shares to 76,608 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 590,825 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 45,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 6,826 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 33,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 1.89 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 122,496 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 79,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 2,350 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.9% or 20,000 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Company has 548,700 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn reported 41,948 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 33 shares. One Capital Limited Com holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 20.61 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 0.84% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.45% or 30,921 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,397 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 12,271 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,395 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.62% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.12M shares. Everence Cap Management owns 8,440 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,755 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 16,419 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 1.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 930 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Management Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 2,400 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 2,995 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 1,315 shares to 20,386 shares, valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,307 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Markets Ishares Index (EEM).