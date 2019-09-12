As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Value Rose, Argent Trust Company Lifted Stake; Fosun International LTD Cut Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 14,063 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.61. About 836,411 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 15,225 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 28,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 1.46M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,300 shares to 14,165 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.74M for 32.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

