As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Dallas Securities Decreased by $338,800 Its Position; Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Llc reported 3,555 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated holds 0.01% or 101,159 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,009 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 20,047 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Service holds 337 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Highland Capital Management Ltd Company owns 30,902 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 12,242 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 58,240 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd invested 0.95% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Synovus invested in 6,360 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 27,884 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – GlobeNewswire” on July 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BUD, SKX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn’t Done With Shedding Assets – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.84 million shares to 458,842 shares, valued at $16.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,954 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Scotia Inc has 0.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parsec Finance holds 893 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 6,773 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 19,512 shares stake. Goelzer Investment Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Papp L Roy And Associate holds 2.04% or 46,872 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard owns 36.83 million shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.92% or 122,413 shares in its portfolio. 219,769 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.19% or 6,448 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 2.08% or 117,800 shares. Garde reported 4,376 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,435 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares to 240,052 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Loan Growth, Cost Control – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Costco Comps Climb, Walgreens Raises Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.