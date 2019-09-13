As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Upped Position by $797,280; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Huber Capital Management Increased Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 269.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 397,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 544,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26M, up from 147,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 11.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $293.22. About 1.02 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14,110 shares to 71,928 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,285 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 2.57 million shares to 8.91M shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.