As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Stake; Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Upped Position by $597,060

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 23,098 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $295.41. About 493,902 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 88,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 82,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 442,106 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 8,777 shares to 179,895 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,675 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

