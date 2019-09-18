As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, Barometer Capital Management Raised by $5.64 Million Its Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Trimmed Its Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.35M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 33,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 35,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 1,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,164 were accumulated by Sol Capital Company. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chickasaw Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bluestein R H & accumulated 276,214 shares. 6,677 were accumulated by Wright Investors Service. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,856 shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 1,350 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn holds 0.49% or 6,179 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 3,090 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 17,096 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 206,187 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,312 shares. 16,202 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 9,504 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,400 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,742 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 217,900 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc (Put) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).