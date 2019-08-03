As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Increased by $490,776 Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.39 million, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares to 609,770 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 21,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 4.00 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 33,645 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,102 shares. Putnam Fl Inv invested in 0.06% or 11,090 shares. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 22,540 shares. Alps stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nomura Hldg Inc holds 155,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,983 are held by Oakworth Capital Inc. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commerce Bancshares reported 43,562 shares stake. James Inv Rech holds 0.32% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 81,906 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca stated it has 5,065 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).