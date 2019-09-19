As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Value Rose, Cypress Capital Group Upped by $797,280 Its Stake; Polar Securities Holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Cut by $21.84 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 981,953 shares traded or 99.21% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.69 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.03 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 711,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management holds 94,704 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,072 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Llc reported 1,101 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,022 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,558 shares. Bank Of The West reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,645 shares. 570 are owned by Atwood Palmer. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has 53,204 shares. Moreover, Maple Mngmt has 2.88% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 48,468 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,049 shares. Chilton Management Lc has invested 1.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,694 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com reported 3,736 shares. 9,517 are held by Bancshares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,029 shares to 18,527 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,375 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).