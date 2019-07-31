As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Value Rose, Ally Financial Lifted by $484,000 Its Position; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Declined, Farmers Trust Co Raised Stake by $532,464

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 11,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,512 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 59,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 5.47M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $279.5. About 823,021 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McEwen Mining: Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sotheby’s Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,669 shares to 68,815 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,829 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

