As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Iberiabank Boosted Its Stake; Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.31 Million

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 32,952 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 30,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 3.04 million shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has 1.13 million shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Chemical Savings Bank accumulated 6,311 shares. 1,874 were accumulated by Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 24,511 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0.53% or 1,560 shares. Enterprise Finance invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Advisors Ltd Co holds 197 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs stated it has 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75,568 shares. Sonata holds 1,725 shares. Zweig reported 22,263 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 68,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Limited accumulated 2,004 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 7,033 shares to 28,266 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,339 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc owns 26,899 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 428,477 shares. 437,736 were reported by Chilton Investment Limited Liability. 9,895 are held by 1St Source Bancorp. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com owns 6,362 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,663 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 2,356 shares. Westwood Corporation Il stated it has 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montecito State Bank stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Becker Capital Management has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 18,030 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company accumulated 0.1% or 11,965 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 13,305 shares or 0% of the stock.

