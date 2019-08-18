As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Boosted Stake by $458,590; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Stake

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 172.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,288 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.2% or 5,800 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 224,519 shares. 41 were reported by Peoples Fincl Svcs. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.19% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,236 shares. Assetmark owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc owns 11,812 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 1,878 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,296 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares to 8,131 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,984 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

