As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Capital International Investors Boosted Holding; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) as Share Price Rose

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 949,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 744,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.51M, down from 752,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: VMW,PVTL,CBLK,INTU,HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,751.77 down -239.62 points – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

