As Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Valuation Rose, Ariel Investments Has Cut Position; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Valuation Rose While Tekla Capital Management Has Cut by $5.23 Million Its Holding

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 134,976 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68M, down from 137,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 43,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 147,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, down from 191,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 2.12M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,300 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.