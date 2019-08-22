As Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Valuation Rose, Burns J W & Co Boosted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Moon Capital Management Upped Holding

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $280. About 1.66M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17B, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.66. About 16.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Investors Management has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,044 shares. Covington Investment Advisors invested in 0.48% or 5,836 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 4,605 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 33,934 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated owns 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,424 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 377,451 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 850 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited owns 1,044 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,604 shares. Cadinha & Llc, Hawaii-based fund reported 119,003 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Llc accumulated 259,898 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ssi Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,376 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Garde Cap owns 4,376 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru invested in 3.16% or 895,444 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 7.53M shares. Financial Bank holds 2.09% or 34,846 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,920 shares. Burney accumulated 271,284 shares. Hartline Invest Corp reported 98,164 shares. Family holds 44,806 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Intact Investment stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Natl Bank And Trust Limited has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grassi invested in 2.95% or 104,920 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 2.66% or 2.88M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp stated it has 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,973 were reported by Hennessy Advisors Incorporated. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 145,872 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Com holds 2.03% or 55,836 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,929 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).