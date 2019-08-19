As Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stock Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Lifted Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 300,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 345,607 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 10/04/2018 – Allscripts Care Management Joins With CarePort Health to Build Next Generation Care Coordination Solutions; 14/03/2018 – FTC: 20180810: HSI Holdings I, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities throu; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and Bringing Machine Learning to

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $276.08. About 652,298 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s CBA disappoints as costs rise, delays payout – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Major Retirement Expenses You Should Aim to Save Money On – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Danaher Gains From Rising Product Demand Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,963 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Martin And Tn stated it has 8,901 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 350,553 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.37% or 355,838 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 397,061 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 717 shares. Aureus Asset accumulated 46,590 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). France-based Axa has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10.76% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 20,092 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 47,340 shares to 362,781 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,462 shares, and cut its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). S&T State Bank Pa holds 446,200 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 1.34 million shares. Sei Invs owns 0.01% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 269,176 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 0.05% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 23.75M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 123,026 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Macquarie Grp reported 123,119 shares stake. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 19,394 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.01% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 12,745 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 180,559 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 207,468 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Premier Orthopaedics selects Allscripts to provide connected health IT platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDRX vs. NXGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blessing Health System expands Allscripts partnership with clinical and financial solutions – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts To Acquire ZappRx For Specialty Medication Management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.