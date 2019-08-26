As Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stock Price Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Increased Stake; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $496,928

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 115,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 110,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $120.83. About 436,266 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $275.84. About 241,372 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 23,300 shares. Permanens Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 130 shares. National Bank Of The West accumulated 3,702 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 2,314 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Texas Yale Cap owns 14,256 shares. Strs Ohio holds 397,061 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 1.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 9,845 shares. Hartline invested in 0.73% or 11,525 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 101,321 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,968 shares. 2,995 were reported by Cim Mangement.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cheniere (LNG) Slips to Q2 Loss Amid High Cost, Beats on Sales – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Signs You’re Ready to Retire – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The pharmacy crunch: Leading employers spend 40% of costs on less than 1% of prescriptions – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,237 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.25% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parkside Financial Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,051 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.36% or 27,467 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,860 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 8,545 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 84,700 shares. Texas-based Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 138,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 0.34% or 629,000 shares in its portfolio. Motco stated it has 0.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gradient Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 331,036 shares. Finance Advisory Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has 32,526 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.