As Costco Whlsale (COST) Market Value Rose, Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Position by $955,900; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered by $1.89 Million Its Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $271.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 4,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,449 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 62,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich has 635 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 3,502 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield Tru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.65% stake. S R Schill holds 1% or 4,336 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Advsrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,353 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 132,051 shares. Stralem And Inc invested 2.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment has invested 1.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Lc invested in 3,015 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1.36M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,317 were reported by Beech Hill.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 599 shares to 18,380 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russel 1000 Value (IWD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2,606 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 16,707 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 45,597 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Llc has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 184,633 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 65,000 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors has 0.63% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,093 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,650 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,153 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Optimum Advsrs reported 1.21% stake. City holds 385 shares. Millennium Management holds 347,216 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 835 shares. Charter Trust Co owns 0.87% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 29,857 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.81 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.