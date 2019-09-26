As Costar Grp (CSGP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million; Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $526,115; Stock Value Rose

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $592.54. About 7,635 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 148,666 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,264 shares to 24,669 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 8,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Cap Limited Company reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Mngmt reported 5,181 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bruni J V stated it has 94,380 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 2.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 78,667 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares reported 11,937 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 1.01% or 61,299 shares. Synovus Financial owns 105,016 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 2,158 were reported by Milestone Gp Inc. Moreover, Aspen Investment has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Capital Management Ri reported 19,994 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,759 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.13 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cls Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,380 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 300 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 50,815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc owns 842,103 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Hengehold Capital Management has 0.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Mariner Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 110,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ancora Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Ar holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4,630 shares. 110,323 were reported by Jennison Associate Llc.

