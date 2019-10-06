As Costar Group In (CSGP) Shares Rose, Lazard Asset Management Increased Stake; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised Position by $392,688

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costar Group In (CSGP) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 7,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 14,452 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 7,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $586.24. About 389,573 shares traded or 49.58% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 46,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 44,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14,740 shares to 127,560 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Czr 5 10/1/24 (Prn) by 7.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00M shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 243,290 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 8,299 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,754 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 541 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 44,544 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 55 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 251,255 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.63% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,876 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 438 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,970 shares. 77,482 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Corp. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,809 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

