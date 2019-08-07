As Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose, Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.47 Million; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Capital One Finl Com (COF) by $1.15 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 75,016 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.99 million, down from 78,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $12.11 during the last trading session, reaching $606.85. About 124,383 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 2.32M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 67.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.