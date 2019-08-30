As Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose, Holder Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Capital International LTD Increases Position in Danaher (DHR)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $614.65. About 188,890 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 13,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 906,293 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.60 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 616 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn accumulated 176 shares. Proshare Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,067 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 1,555 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0% or 5 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 2,700 shares. 1,233 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated has 939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 0.11% or 70,317 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,287 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co has 5,274 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 32,965 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CoStar to shift nearly 100 positions to Ricmond – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.