As Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose, Ashford Capital Management Upped Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $386,984

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,861 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, up from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $580.56. About 296,857 shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,205 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 80,365 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 3,200 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 2,596 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma has invested 4.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Llc reported 58 shares. Capital World owns 100,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Co holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2,396 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.22% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 90,854 shares to 128,091 shares, valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,008 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Costar Group (CSGP) Reports Acquisition of Off Campus Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Landmark Global Agreement with CBRE – Business Wire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Derek Johnston, Portfolio Manager for Conestoga Capital, Owns Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), And Many More – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 16,109 shares stake. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 50,237 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd owns 26,809 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Montag A owns 64,298 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Global Mngmt holds 87,519 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 120,235 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Advisory Serv holds 0.27% or 13,463 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has 9,776 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company owns 2.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,577 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,917 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Business reported 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Colony Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches ad campaign targeting racial bias – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.