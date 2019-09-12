As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $7.25 Million; Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $408,852 as Stock Value Declined

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $9.43 during the last trading session, reaching $580.68. About 77,876 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 5.48M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 61,495 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 150 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.23% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.4% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 21,489 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 20,721 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 257,121 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Captrust Fin reported 592 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.29% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma reported 171,962 shares stake. The New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.32% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 17,030 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 50,815 shares in its portfolio.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares to 77,237 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $80.67M for 64.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

